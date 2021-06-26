8th annual Memphis High School Elite football camp held at the Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Dozens of local athletes were still looking to make up for the loss of last season Saturday at the 8th annual Memphis High School Elite football camp.

“It’s an exciting time,” said Germantown coach Gene Robinson III. “We didn’t play last year, so this year we had to pivot. We brought the college coaches out to evaluate these kids because they have no film.”

Robinson said this was the first time many of the athletes were evaluated by college coaches.

This year’s celebrity host was former Whitehaven standout Donte Vaughn. The now Chargers defensive back participated in the first two camps years ago. He’s now back with a powerful message.

“This camp culture — it teaches you to don’t stop. Whatever you’re going through in life, you can’t stop and that’s why I come back to this camp because I went through the same thing — ups and downs in my life, but I never stopped. With this camp preaches is how I live my life, so why wouldn’t I come back?”

Robinson also announced via social media that 5 players received college scholarships at the camp Saturday.

5 guys! 5 guys received scholarships from #MTRC8 ! 5 guys who’s season was taken away due to covid! That’s why we do what we do! pic.twitter.com/lEPXv1RgUy — Gene Robinson III (@iamcoachgene) June 26, 2021