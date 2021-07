BROOKLYN, New York — Tennessee Volunteers guard Jaden Springer was selected with the 28th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 6-foot-4, 204-pound Springer led the Vols in scoring averaging 12.5 points a game. He also led Tennessee shooting 43.5% from 3-point range, making 20 of 46, and with 81 free throws made. He ranked ninth in the Southeastern Conference shooting 81.0% at the line.

With the 28th pick of the NBA Draft, the @sixers select @jadenspringer11!



