2015 win means nothing as Rebels return to Tuscaloosa to take on #1 Tide

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin confers with quarterback Matt Corral (2) during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Tulane on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 61-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

OXFORD, Miss. — It is arguably the biggest game of the college football season this weekend.

The 12th ranked Rebels traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on Nick Saban and number-one Alabama.

A place where the Rebels handed Saban and the Tide a rare loss back in 2015.

Actually beating ‘Bama in back to back seasons to which Lane Kiffin quickly pointed out…means absolutely nothing.

The Tide has lost five games…total…since the Rebels last win in Tuscaloosa.

That is a pretty impressive 81-5 record over that same stretch.

“Any time you go play a No. 1 team, especially there, you’re going to have to prepare really well, you’re going to have to play really well, you’re going to have to get some breaks go your way to have those type of upsets. That’s why they rarely happen,” Kiffin said. “You have to have a lot go right. Maybe we can get one of those passes where a quarterback gets hit, then they drop it and it tips up to us and we can go score. I’ll call Hugh (Freeze) and ask him what that play was called.”