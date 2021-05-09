Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
I-40 bridge
Memphis homicide tracker
Investigations
Problem Solvers
Coronavirus
Restaurant Report Card
Live at 9
Pass It On
Community Changers
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Your Local Election Headquarters
WREG Mobile Apps
Newsletters
BestReviews
Weather
Memphis Weather Radar
Memphis Weather Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather Call
Watch
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Sports
Grizzlies
Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Indy 500
Contests and Fun
Dale’s Seasoning July 4th Contest
Nominate An Educator of the Week
Peer Power Foundation Scholar of the Week
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women, 2021
Educator of the Week
Memphis Buy Local
Go Jim Go!
JobNet3
EVERSANA™ adding jobs at Memphis locations starting at $18 per hour
Town of Arlington Hiring Town Planner
Home Skelton Hyundai is Hiring for Multiple Positions at their Olive Branch, MS location
BPI is Now Hiring Warehouse Associates for their Memphis location
Comfort Keepers is Hiring Dedicated Caregivers across the Mid-South
KTG USA is Hiring: Production/Machine Operator
View Inc. is Hiring – Multiple Positions in Olive Branch, MS
Carrier Collierville plant is Now Hiring
Southland Casino is hiring; multiple positions available
Memphis Area Transit Authority is Hiring!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Traffic
Newsletters
About
Contact Us
People
Jobs At WREG
Community Calendar
EEO Report – WREG and WJKT
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Closed captioning help
The History Of WREG-TV
Search
Search
Search
Sports
Tennessee dismisses freshman QB recruit Kaidon Salter
Memphis native Kennedy Chandler selected to USA U19 World Cup team
‘He’s finally gotten his opportunity’: Former Lausanne coach on Cam Payne
Video
Vandy scores on wild pitch in 9th, beats Stanford 6-5 at CWS
Memphis native Cam Payne scores career-high 29 points, continues to shine for Phoenix Suns
Latest Sports Videos
'He's finally gotten his opportunity': Former Lausanne coach on Cam Payne
Video
CBHS RB Dallan Hayden commits to Ohio State
Video
Tokyo Olympics within reach for Ann Arbor teen who smashed HS record
Video
Memphis native Bobby Cochran to compete in U.S. Senior Open
Video
Memphis 901 FC wins home opener over Atlanta United 2
Video
Meijer LPGA Classic features Olympic hopefuls
Video
Meet one of the Vols' biggest little fans
Video
World’s Strongest Man competition heats up in Sacramento's triple-digit temperatures
Video
Two GAGE gymnasts qualify for Olympic Trials
Video
Pelicans, Stan Van Gundy part ways after one season
Video
More Sports
More Sports Headlines
Carli Lloyd makes U.S. soccer team for her 4th Olympics
The Harlem Globetrotters want to join the NBA
‘We stand beside you, Carl’: NFL promises to match Nassib’s $100,000 donation to LGTBQ+ support group
Missed opportunities doom Vols at College World Series
Gallery
Clark, Mississippi State rally for 6-5 CWS win over Virginia
Texas extends CWS stay, knocks out Volunteers with 8-4 win
CBHS RB Dallan Hayden commits to Ohio State
Video
Tokyo Olympics within reach for Michigan teen who smashed HS record
Video
US Olympic skateboarding team unveiled, rolling toward Tokyo
Tatum HR bests Leiter’s 15 Ks in NC St.’s 1-0 win over Vandy
Investigations
Memphis Councilman still hasn’t paid taxes, even after promise to do so
Video
Tenant in unlivable home says Memphis Housing Authority failed to inspect Section 8 property
Video
Memphians with felony records find doors closed when they look for a job, but things are changing
Video
More Investigations
Latest Videos
Tennessee pair charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at Burger King over spicy chicken sandwich
Video
Tennessee groups distribute $2 million in aid to restaurant, hotel workers struggling amid pandemic
Video
Arkansas woman goes viral for refusing to let granddaughter inside her home over her pants
Video
In the Kitchen with Boscos- Memphis
Video
Helping those with PTSD
Video
Porter-Leath Foster Parents
Video
News
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shares video of rescue teams drilling through basement of collapsed condo
Alabama teenager donates his hair, raises money for children with cancer
Biden to commemorate Pride Month, designate Pulse Nightclub as memorial
Coding academy coming to the Mississippi coast
Summer Wells’ mother shares Tik Tok videos of missing daughter
Video
More News Headlines
Weather
Work continues at potentially failing dam near Oxford, Mississippi
Video
Nature’s Own Mini Meteorologists
Tennessee farmer survives lightning strike during Mother’s Day storms
More Weather Headlines
Top stories
Boozy ice cream: Coors Seltzer is offering a summer classic with a twist
What happened to 5-year-old Summer Wells? What we know one week since she went missing
Gallery
Branson roller coaster accident may cost boy his leg; safety inspectors gave it passing grades
Video
Collierville boy’s legs, arm crushed in freak roller coaster accident in Branson
Video
More Top Stories