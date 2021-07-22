What is the best car pillow?

Don’t leave heavy items on top of your car pillow. Those made from memory foam can be permanently dented in spots where heavy objects have pressed against them for long periods of time.

Car pillows for neck support

Whether you’re a driver or a passenger, sitting in a car for long periods can be uncomfortable. Having a good car pillow can save you lots of aches and pains down the line. Some pillows offer lumbar support, while others relieve stress on your neck. Regardless of the body parts that need some added support, you don’t have to suffer for long periods on the road if you have the right car pillow.

If you’re ready to buy a car pillow, keep reading. Our useful buying guide and reviews can help you make the best choice. Our top pick, the Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow, gives your neck the relief you’ve been waiting for.

What to know before you buy a a car pillow

Pillow style

Lumbar pillows offer much-needed support for your lower back. They can be purchased in a number of different sizes, and they can span the entire width of your back if you’re looking for complete support. They’re most often made out of memory foam for maximum support of your body weight.

Neck pillows go over your headrest and give the nape of your neck gentle support. Neck pillows are effective at realigning the cervical spine. When you drive, this alignment is easily thrown off by bad posture and/or uncomfortable seats. Most neck pillows are relatively small and are usually made from polyfill or memory foam.

Seat belt pillows are affixed to the top portion of your seat belt and provide a cushion between the seat belt and your neck area. These pillows are not intended for support but for comfort and protection. Seat belts can rub and chafe against your upper body and neck if too snug, and a seat belt pillow can help to alleviate this discomfort. Furthermore, if you're in an accident, a seat belt pillow can offer added protection from contact chafing.

Seat pillows support the hips, buttocks, and lower body. They go under the buttocks when sitting and help to relieve stress on the sciatic nerve and other parts of the spine. These pillows are often made from high-grade memory foam because they support a lot of your weight for long periods of time.

Safety

When using a car pillow, it’s important to remember important safety tips. For starters, no pillow should ever obstruct your field of view. If a pillow does this, it needs to be removed immediately. For seat belt pillows, make sure the pillow doesn’t change the position of your seat belt. Seat belts are positioned for safety, and altering that position can lead to injury.

Materials

Exterior: Car pillows are most often covered in a soft, plush material that’s pleasing to the touch. They come in contact with a person’s skin, so they need to be comfortable. Plush, velour, and mesh are the most popular exterior materials for car pillows. Some also include Spandex or Lycra as well.

Fill: A few different materials are used for filler in car pillows. The most popular ones are memory foam, standard foam, and polyfill. Standard foam is usually the least expensive. Memory foam is a mid-range option. Polyfill is used mostly for neck and seat belt pillows because of its versatility.

What to look for in a quality car pillow

Removable covers

Many car pillows include removable covers, secured with a zipper or Velcro, making them easier to keep clean. The covers are usually machine-washable, though they may need to be hung out to dry.

Adjustability

Some car pillows offer an adjustable feature that allows you to change the way they fit into the vehicle. Most neck pillows include adjustable elastic or Velcro straps to fit against the headrest.

How much you can expect to spend on a car pillow

Most car pillows cost between $15-$50. $15 neck pillows are neck and seat belt pillows with polyfill. For $25, you can find decent lumbar and seat pillows with memory foam and ergonomic designs. If you spend $50, you should be able to get premium-quality seat, lumbar and neck pillows. They usually include the highest possible quality memory foam.

Car pillow FAQ

Can I use a car seat pillow or a car lumbar pillow on a regular seat?

A. Yes you can. Though some car pillows are designed specifically for use in a vehicle, there’s not much difference between most car pillows and other chair pillows when it comes to sciatic or lumbar support.

How long will a memory foam car pillow last?

A. That depends on the quality of the memory foam used in the pillow. Generally, memory foam pillows should last through two to three years of daily use. However, if you’re in your car for multiple hours every day, you might need to get a new one every year.

What’s the best car pillow to buy?

Top car pillow

Dot&Dot’s Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow

Our take: A neck pillow that twists, so your neck doesn’t have to.

What we like: Bending feature. Easy to clean cotton cover. Soft yet supportive.

What we dislike: Somewhat bulky for a travel pillow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top car pillow for the money

AMZ RACK’s Seat Belt Pillow Covers

Our take: Comfortable neck support for your little ones or you.

What we like: Easy attachment with Velcro system. Machine-washable. Includes slip-free seat belt clips.

What we dislike: Only works for standard seat belts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LoveHome’s Memory Foam Lumbar Support Back Cushion

Our take: The best way to stay comfortable on long road trips.

What we like: Soft memory foam. Mesh cover maintains an even temperature. Responsive customer service.

What we dislike: Some users were disappointed in the level of back support.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Adam Reeder writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

