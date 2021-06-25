How to fly with a dog

When traveling with your dog, make sure they have an ID tag on their collar with the most up-to-date contact information. It’s also a good idea to have a recent photo of your pet in the event you get separated.

Flying with your dog

As if air travel wasn’t stressful enough these days, bringing along your dog can make the experience even more difficult, but it doesn’t have to be if you plan ahead and have the right equipment.

First, make sure your dog is healthy enough to fly and that you’ve made all the proper arrangements with the airline. Different airlines have different policies when it comes to traveling with your dog, but there are some basic guidelines to follow and products that can help make your trip much more comfortable for you and your pet.

What to consider before flying with your dog

The cost of flying with your dog

On most airlines, it costs roughly $125 each way to fly with your dog on domestic flights, and there’s often a limit of one dog per passenger. Additional costs may apply for larger dogs.

Cargo vs. carry-on

The general rule of thumb is that if your dog is small enough to fit in a carrier that fits under the seat in front of you, they can ride with you in the cabin. Larger dogs will most likely have to travel in the cargo hold.

Don’t forget the essentials

It’s important to pack everything you’ll need in the event of any unexpected delays. Dog treats, a leash, a collar, a harness and poop bags should be with you at all times.

The best dog travel packs

Lucky Tail Dog Travel Bag for Supplies

Prepare your pup for air travel the same way you would yourself with a patent-pending overnight travel bag. It has a unique poop bag dispenser and a large zippered pocket to fit pet bowls and accessories.

Sold by Amazon

Petmate Complete Airline Travel Kit

This airline travel kit has all you need to make sure that your dog is set for the flight with identification stickers and food and water bowls that hook to a kennel (that needs to be purchased separately). It also comes with a disposable kennel floor liner.

Sold by Amazon

Modoker Airline Approved Dog Travel Bag

This airline-approved dog travel bag fits under the seat of the plane and has multiple compartments to keep all your dog’s necessities and accessories perfectly organized. It includes one tote, two food carrier bags, one water-resistant placemat and two collapsible bowls.

Sold by Amazon

The best dog carrying cases

X-ZONE PET Airline Approved Soft-Sided Pet Carrier

This airline-approved dog carrier is easy to break down and set up. It has two entrances and room for your animal to pop their head out of the top. The easy-to-carry handles and adjustable strap makes it convenient for you, while the cozy fleece pad and ventilation windows ensure your pet’s comfort.

Sold by Amazon

SturdiBag Extra Large Flexible Height Pet Carrier

This extra-large carrier made from polyester is incredibly light and the perfect size for large dogs. The flexible design makes it easy to collapse and it can quickly pop back up and return to the original carrier shape.

Sold by Amazon

Petmate Sky Dog Kennel

Put your mind at ease while traveling with your pet with this kennel specifically designed for airline travel. It has a strong plastic shell and durable wire that creates an interlocking door to allow for airflow while also maintaining safety standards.

Sold by Amazon

The best products to calm your dog while flying

Thundershirt Classic Dog Anxiety Jacket

Keep your pet calm and relaxed on airplanes naturally with this medication-free anxiety wrap. It’s made from a light, breathable fabric that helps to apply soft but constant pressure. This wrap is adjustable, so it will fit most dogs and is machine-washable for easy laundering.

Sold by Amazon

NaturVet Quiet Moments Calming Aid Dog Supplement

This tasty dog treat contains thiamine and L-tryptophan to help reduce your pup’s travel stress, and melatonin to promote additional rest and relaxation. Ginger is an added bonus that can help soothe their bellies if they suffer from motion sickness. These chews are not designed for dogs younger than 12 weeks.

Sold by Amazon

ThunderEase Calming Collar for Dogs

This pheromone calming collar is great for reducing stress while traveling. It’s a natural, medication-free option to help with anxiety and yelping on the plane.

Sold by Amazon

The best accessories for flying with your dog

Duke Dixie Pet + People Pleasers Pet Kennel Pads

Take your pup’s comfort level up a notch with these soft inserts for pet carriers. They serve a dual purpose as a highly absorbent pee pad. You can wash and reuse these pads many times and they’ll remain just as soft and durable.

Sold by Amazon

MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle

Keep your pooch hydrated while traveling with this dog water bottle. The silica gel seal ring plus lock key design prevent you from having to worry about leaks or spillage. This water dispenser is easy to use with one hand in case you ever find your hands full when traveling.

Sold by Amazon

SLSON Collapsible Dog Bowls, 2 Pack

These portable and collapsible dog food and water bowls are perfect for travel. Made from the highest quality silicone, they’re both convenient and ideal for your pup’s health and safety.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.