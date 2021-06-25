Know a Pokémon fan? Here are gifts they’ll love

Although Pikachu is the Pokémon franchise’s mascot, Rhydon was the first Pokémon ever created, according to Ken Sugimori, primary designer for the Pokémon games.

Pokémon gift ideas

Pokémon has been a pop culture phenomenon since the early 1990s, and many fans from the ‘90s still love Pokémon today. The Pokémon Company does an excellent job bringing in new fans as well, with a wide range of unique titles like Pokémon GO and plenty of titles aimed at younger children.

Whether the fan in your life is new to the world of Pokémon, or they’re a die-hard fan who has followed the show since the ‘90s, you can’t go wrong with a Pokémon-themed gift.

The best Pokémon gifts

Pokémon games

Video games are one of the cornerstones of the Pokémon brand, and nowadays, the selection is vast. The original Pokémon games were pixelated RPGs that allowed you to catch, train and battle hundreds of Pokémon. Since then, the Pokémon Company has updated and improved upon their classic RPG formula, and they’ve also created several original titles with their own unique styles of gameplay. Pokémon characters have even been featured in other popular gaming titles like Super Smash Bros.

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield

Sword and Shield are the newest Pokémon titles to follow the classic RPG formula popularized in the ‘90s. This title takes players to the Galar region, where they can catch 400 different species of Pokémon, including 89 that are brand new. Players can also battle and catch “gigantimax” Pokémon — a feature completely new to the series that turns Pokémon into a giant, alternate version of themselves.

New Pokemon Snap

Rather than battling and training, New Pokémon Snap allows players to observe and photograph Pokémon in their natural habitat. Team up with Professor Mirror to learn more about various species of Pokémon and the “lumina phenomenon” that seems to be causing some Pokémon to glow.

Pokken Tournament DX

Pokken allows players to play as Pokémon rather than their trainers and has robust online features and highly competitive gameplay. Rather than the turn-based battles popularized by other Pokémon titles, players find themselves throwing punches and using special powers in real time, much like Tekken or other popular platform fighter titles.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

This unique Pokémon title allows you to play as and befriend a range of different Pokémon. Your starter is chosen for you based on your personality — an exciting feature that most players enjoy. The graphics resemble a watercolor painting, giving the game a unique look distinctly different from other Pokémon games.

Pokémon clothing & accessories

Pokémon has become more than just a television and video game franchise — it’s now a popular fashion statement. Pokémon clothing and accessories remain trendy even today, and the Pokémon Company has partnered with big names like Levi’s, Adidas and Bape to give fans plenty of options.



Gengar Big Face Shirt

Pikachu might be Pokémon’s mascot, but Gengar is another fan favorite, especially when it comes to Pokémon clothing. This simple but stylish shirt features a purple outline of the popular ghost Pokémon and comes in five different colors.

Levi’s x Pokémon Authentic Straight Jeans

Levi’s is one of the most trusted names in blue jeans, and when they launched their line of Pokemon clothing in 2021, fans went wild. If you want to buy the Pokémon lover in your life a gift that will truly last, a stylish pair of Levi’s with Pikachu on the front and back is an excellent option.

Pokémon Eevee Plush 15-inch Backpack

This adorable plush backpack features Pokémon’s unofficial secondary mascot, Eevee. It doesn’t have a ton of storage space, so it may not be ideal for people that carry around a lot of stuff. Still, if you know someone who loves Eevee and loves unique accessories, this plush backpack is sure to impress.

Pokémon Kids’ Quartz Watch with Plastic Strap

This flashy quartz watch features three fan-favorites from Generation One — Charmander, Bulbasaur and Pikachu. In addition to keeping time, this Pokémon watch has a cool light show that kids can trigger at the push of a button.

Pokémon cards

Pokémon cards are likely one of the first things that come to mind when you think about Pokémon. Many fans collect the cards, even if they don’t play the trading card game. Pokémon cards have changed significantly over the last 20 years and now feature special collector’s edition cards with unique borders and designs. If you’re buying a gift for a Pokémon mega-fan, trading cards are definitely worth your consideration.



Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Battle Styles Booster Box

This sealed box contains 36 packs of cards from the Pokémon Sword and Shield series, with 10 cards in each pack. If the Pokémon fan in your life hasn’t opened a booster pack in a while, they’re sure to enjoy the excitement of cracking open pack after pack, hoping to get a rare card.

Pokémon Shining Fates Pikachu V Box Set

This set includes an oversized Pikachu card with stunning holographic art that seems to shine brighter than a standard holographic card. A regular-sized Pikachu card and four sealed booster packs are included as well, making it a perfect gift for Pikachu fans.

Pokémon TCG: Inteleon VMAX League Battle Deck

If you know someone interested in learning to play the Pokémon trading card game, you can’t go wrong with a starter deck. Starter decks include everything a player needs to get started, and the Inteleon VMAX League Battle Deck even includes six damage counters, a strategy guide and two powerful “VMAX” cards.

