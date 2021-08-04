Best Star Wars LEGO sets

While physical instructions come with each set, some builders may prefer to use interactive, online guides to better visualize the set.

The best LEGO Star Wars set of all time

For over 20 years, one of the most popular movie franchises in the world has been in partnership with one of the most iconic toy makers. In particular, LEGO produces a wide range of Star Wars sets, designed after the characters of both the original movies and newer content, with options for young and old fans alike.

One of the largest LEGO sets ever made is inspired by Star Wars, with the Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon reserved for only those with a larger budget, plenty of space and a lot of spare time. Still, there are smaller sets for kids as well as sets for teens and adults featuring iconic scenes, thrilling vehicles and unforgettable characters.

What to know before you buy Star Wars LEGO sets

Types of sets

Star Wars LEGO sets depict various scenes, characters, vehicles and other memorable moments from the expansive Star Wars universe. They may be inspired by any of the Star Wars film series as well as a growing number of animated and live-action TV shows.

Additionally, you may choose sets that feature specific characters. These may feature just the head or the bust of a notable figure or a larger set that builds into a standing character with a matching plaque. While vehicle and scene sets are interactive, those featuring single characters are more decorative.

Minifigs

These LEGO figurines populate sets across all themes and series, including Star Wars sets. The articulated figure features three or four interchangeable pieces, and it is something of a collector’s item for avid LEGO fans. Each set typically includes one to four minifigs, with many notable Star War characters offered. The same character may feature across multiple sets; however, they will be ‘wearing’ different apparel or come with various accessories.

Pieces and age range

Most Star Wars LEGO sets feature between 200 and 500 pieces, which cater to those aged around 7 and up. What’s more, there are not only sets with fewer pieces that are ideal for very young builders but also there are plenty of options featuring over 500 pieces for teenage and adult fans.

A handful of builds are best for experienced teens and adults that boast well over 1,000 pieces.

What to look for in quality Star Wars LEGO sets

Decor

Not only are there Star Wars LEGO sets that are meant to be put on display and play with when complete, but there are also sets that are specifically designed to be hung on the wall or set on a shelf to complement the decor. LEGO portraits are mostly two-dimensional builds that feature a picture of a famous Star Wars character.

The LEGO Star Wars Art series features tiny colorful dots instead of bricks to create the image. These builds are also meant to be adorned on the wall.

Advent calendar

LEGO offers various Advent calendars sets around a specific theme, including a Star Wars option. While counting down to the holidays, there is a unique minifig or small, easy-to-build, miniature builds you get every day, some of which are inspired by the holiday season. LEGO Star Wars Advent calendars are moderately priced, but they’re only offered for a limited time. Once the season has passed, these become rare and more expensive.

Investment sets

Some of the largest LEGO sets ever made feature ships from the Star Wars galaxy. For example, a 2007 Millennium Falcon was made up of over 5,000 pieces, and 10 years later, an updated version of the Corellian Light Freighter featured over 7,500.

In 2019, LEGO released an Imperial Star Destroyer, measuring nearly 4 feet long and 2 feet wide, which includes over 4,800 pieces.

How much you can expect to spend on Star Wars LEGO sets

Price will fluctuate with size, but most regular sets cost between $50-$100. Those geared for younger builders will be cheaper, while larger investment sets cost hundreds of dollars.

Star Wars LEGO sets FAQ

What are retired LEGO sets, and how to find them?

A. Every year, LEGO officially stops manufacturing certain sets, including options from Star Wars. They sell off all the remaining items and then no longer offer them on their website. This is known as LEGO sets retirement. However, these older sets may be available from secondary retailers or resellers. They may come at a slightly higher price, depending on how rare they are.

What happens if I’m missing LEGO bricks?

A. You can find replacement pieces on LEGO’s website by searching their vast catalog of sets using the name of your set or its unique identification number. Individual bricks have an identifying number as well. Some LEGO sets come with extras to use, so it’s worth keeping a storage bin of extraneous pieces should replacement be needed.

What’s the best Star Wars LEGO set to buy?

Top Star Wars LEGO set

Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon

What you need to know: Highly-detailed and accurate LEGO recreation of the most iconic ships in Star Wars for avid fans and dedicated builders.

What you’ll love: It’s a challenging set with over 7,000 pieces and detailed, easy-to-follow instructions. Features interactive, moveable parts. Includes seven minifigs.

What you should consider: The product is set in the higher price range. Requires patience and space to build.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Star Wars LEGO set for the money

501st Legion Clone Troopers 75280

What you need to know: This is a colorful and varied set at an affordable price, featuring the Clone Troopers and the Separatist Army’s Battle Droids to play with for endless fun.

What you’ll love: It’s a simpler set comprising under 1,300 pieces. Features four clone trooper minifigures, two battle droids and two vehicles. Terrific value.

What you should consider: Some younger fans may find clones and droids boring.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Death Star

What you need to know: Comprehensive, detailed set featuring the iconic Death Star with a variety of interactive elements and fun surprises.

What you’ll love: It’s a challenging, exciting build made of over 4,000 pieces. Features over 20 minifigs for myriad pairings and scene recreations. Includes Darth Vader and his Tie Fighter.

What you should consider: One of the most expensive LEGO sets available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.