Best Puma basketball shoes

In 2018, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter was named a creative director of Puma’s basketball shoe line, bringing fashion and hoops expertise along with plenty of street credibility.

Best Puma shoes for playing basketball

When it comes to picking out your next pair of basketball shoes, it’s time to think beyond just Nike or Adidas. Puma is a growing brand with quality products and a loyal following. With its established presence on the international sports stage, Puma is taking a swipe at its NBA competition by offering high-quality, eye-catching basketball sneakers at a more affordable price.

What to know before you buy Puma basketball shoes

Puma is a German multinational sportswear and athletic footwear company. Although Puma has traditionally focused on running shoes and soccer cleats, in 2018, the company reentered the basketball sneaker game, with musicians and basketball fanatics Jay-Z and J. Cole working to bring Puma to the forefront of the NBA landscape. Here are some things to consider when shopping for Puma basketball shoes.

Materials

Simply put, if your shoes are going to hold up on the court, they must be made of quality materials. Puma, like some of its contemporaries, is focused on making the best performance-based shoes with sustainable materials.

The company partners with the Better Cotton Initiative and the Leather Working Group to ensure best practices and material sustainability. By 2025, its use of recycled polyester should reach 75%. Puma’s basketball shoes are built to perform at a high level while also helping the planet.

Traction

For a sport full of jumping, spinning and sliding, basketball shoes must have great traction. Puma’s entire line of basketball shoes is made with a durable, high-abrasion sticky rubber outsole designed for optimum grip in every direction.

Comfort

In addition to performance, Puma basketball shoes are made with comfort in mind. Inner and outer supports combine with premium cushioning to keep every trip up and down the court comfortable. However, for the flat-footed, an arch-enhancing insole may be a useful addition.

What to look for in quality Puma basketball shoes

Fit

Puma shoes generally fit true to size but adding insoles or ankle braces can drastically change the overall fit. It’s always best to try on a pair of Pumas before committing to a shoe.

Support

On the court, what you need from a shoe goes hand-in-hand with position and playing style. For dynamic guards who move their feet laterally more than vertically, low and midsole shoes provide enough support without restricting movement. For on-court bigs, high-tops provide enhanced ankle support for better vertical action. Regardless of the shoe’s height or style, Puma uses a variety of proprietary midsole foams for even better support, comfort and performance.

Style

One of Puma’s biggest advantages is the diversity of styles within its basketball shoe line. Puma’s design goes beyond just logos with eclectic, fun styles. The brand incorporates more vibrant colors like pastels and neons, as well as more complex patterns, with unique shapes and features.

How much you can expect to spend on Puma basketball shoes

Puma basketball shoes are generally less expensive than its main competitors, Nike and Adidas, with budget sneakers available for around $70 and higher-end models coming in near $125.

Puma basketball shoes FAQ

Do professional basketball players wear Pumas?

A. Yes, younger players are signing shoe deals with Puma in part to join the company on the ground level in the league, and their newfound reputation for high performance has attracted LaMelo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Deandre Ayton, R.J. Barrett and more. Also, WNBA all-star Breanna Stewart recently became the first woman to sign with Puma.

Are all Puma basketball shoes weather-resistant?

A. No, generally speaking, Puma basketball shoes are not designed to be worn in all weather conditions. While they are primarily built for indoor use, some have also been rated for outdoor play as well.

What’s the best Puma basketball shoe to buy?

Top Puma basketball shoes

Puma Clyde All-Pro Basketball Shoes

What you need to know: Named for Hall-of-Famer Clyde “The Glide” Drexler, Puma’s original hardwood hero, these are an impressive, quality shoe.

What you’ll love: Puma’s ProFoam+ is its best cushion yet. This model is also a good option for indoor or outdoor play.

What you should consider: Materials are stiff until broken in.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Puma basketball shoes for the money

PUMA Sky Modern Basketball Shoes

What you need to know: These sneakers with both a colorful and a black and white option provide maximum comfort without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: Breathable mesh and an ankle strap for support so you can comfortably play on the court, in style.

What you should consider: High-tops aren’t for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

PUMA Disc Rebirth Basketball Shoes

What you need to know: This pair of basketball shoes comes in six different color palettes, along with several impressive features.

What you’ll love: Its full-coverage, rubber outsole with enhanced traction and durability keeps you safe on the court, while the full-length, ProFoam midsole keeps your feet happy while you play.

What you should consider: Its unique design and features come with a higher price point.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Matt Fleming writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.