How to help a dog with separation anxiety as you return to the office

Want to know what your dog is feeling now that you’re gone? Experts say that your dog’s separation anxiety is similar to what you might feel if experiencing a panic attack.

How to help a dog with separation anxiety

For dog owners, one perk of working from home was spending quality time with your pet. So it can be pretty jarring for your dog when you’re suddenly not around anymore because you have to return to real life and the office.

Does my dog have separation anxiety?

Separation anxiety can be challenging to diagnose, so PetMD recommends scheduling an appointment with your vet if you suspect your dog is suffering. Still, common symptoms include pacing, barking, howling, loss of appetite, destruction of property, drooling, trying to escape and relieving themselves inside the house.

The best treatment is prevention, and there are some methods and products that can help ease your pet’s transition, so they can become used to being home alone once again.

How to treat separation anxiety in dogs

Help your dog relax

A change of routine can create stress, but so can a change in their food and environment. You want as much to remain the same as possible, which means stocking up on their favorite dog treats and dog bones.

A comfortable dog bed can help your pet feel safe and secure, while plenty of chew toys can keep them occupied during the transition. There are calming supplements and even calming accessories, such as collars, you can use to create an anxiety-free environment.

Engage your dog

Engaging with your dog means ensuring that your dog gets plenty of exercise and attention when you are home. There are also some great new interactive toys that you can use to play with your dog when you can’t be there in person.

Best products for dog separation anxiety

Thundershirt Heather Gray Dog Anxiety Solution

This lightweight, comfortable and breathable shirt is an effective solution for your dog’s separation anxiety. It’s an easy-to-use, medication-free option that wraps around the body of your dog to provide gentle comfort and consistent pressure.

Sold by Amazon

ThunderEase Calming Collar for Dogs

Keep your dog calm when you head back to the office with this pheromone dog-calming collar. It reduces stress without medication. Your pet can wear this collar at home and during other stressful situations, including traveling and trips to the vet.

Sold by Amazon

HomeoPet Anxiety Relief Natural Homeopathic Remedy for Pets

Soothe your dog’s separation anxiety with a fast-acting, non-sedating liquid homeopathic remedy. This natural anxiety relief promotes a sense of calm in dogs, especially those who experienced significant changes to their lifestyle.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

JustFoodForDogs Supplement Calm Capsules

You can use this calming supplement for your pet safely every day. It uses all-natural, non-narcotic products that have been proven successful. It works on its own or with alternative therapeutic products to reduce separation anxiety in dogs.

Sold by Amazon

Best dog food for when you return to the office

WOPET Automatic Pet Food Dispenser for Cats and Dogs

Keep your dog fed as often as needed to maintain its normal eating cycle and reduce separation anxiety. You can record a custom message at feeding time, so your dog will hear your voice and know that you’re never really gone.

Sold by Amazon

PetSafe Drinkwell Original Pet Fountain

Provide your pet with fresh water whenever they choose. This fountain will encourage it to drink more water when you’re gone while maintaining proper hydration and health. This fountain offers a customizable water flow and includes a replaceable carbon water filter that keeps the water fresh and removes poor tastes and odors.

Sold by Amazon

Best technology to ease your dog’s separation anxiety

Petcube Play 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera with Laser Toy & Alexa Built-In, for Cats & Dogs

This top-of-line, high-tech pet monitoring system allows you to check-in and play with your dog at any time. With amazing sound quality, you can speak with your dog and play by using the built-in laser, even when back at the office.

Sold by Amazon

Dogness Smart iPet Black Robot

A technologically advanced toy that allows you to interact with your dog. This robot can follow your pet into every room. You can keep an eye on your pet and play with it when it’s looking stressed by using the interactive laser pointer.

Sold by Amazon

Best dog toys to reduce separation anxiety

Starmark Everlasting Treat Bento Ball Tough Chew Toy

The more your pup is entertained and happy, the better it will handle separation anxiety. This strong and durable rubber ball is filled with a delicious treat. It works for even the most powerful of chewers.

Sold by Amazon

Frisco Baseball Stadium Hide and Seek Puzzle Plush Squeaky Dog Toy

Keep your dog entertained while you’re away with this squeaky plush puzzle that uses multiple noises to keep their attention. This toy features a baseball stadium puzzle with an adorable black diamond and small baseballs that your pet can hide throughout the stadium.

Sold by Chewy

Outward Hound Puzzle Cube Interactive Dog Toy

Keep boredom at bay and keep your dog occupied with this interactive toy. This two-in-one puzzle will test your pup’s problem-solving ability as they chase and play with the fun and loud squeaky toys.

Sold by Amazon

