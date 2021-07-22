Best Traeger smoker grill

In addition to a wide variety of grills, Traeger also has six flavors of wood pellets available: apple, cherry, hickory, mesquite, pecan and a signature blend.

Which Traeger smoker grill is best?

If you think there are only two ways to grill – gas and charcoal – you’re missing the magic of Traeger’s wood pellet smoker grills. These easy-to-use grills combine the best of both worlds of gas and charcoal grilling: precision temperature control and smokey flavor.

Traeger was founded in 1985, and since then, the brand has become known for its consistent quality, reliability and high performance. However, with a dozen Traeger grill and smoker options currently available, you might need some help choosing the right one for you. Check out the tips on Traeger grills below.

What you need to know about Traeger grills

What is a Traeger smoker grill?

Instead of gas or charcoal, a Traeger smoker grill uses all-natural hardwood pellets for fuel. The pellets are stored in a hopper on the side of the grill and fed into the grill via an auger. Once inside, the pellets ignite and a fan circulates the heat and smoke to provide consistent heat and robust flavor. Because of the way the pellets are fed into the fire, an exact temperature can be maintained for precision cooking.

Traeger grills are easy to use

If you can use an oven, you can use a Traeger grill. Here’s the process, broken down into four simple steps:

Add pellets to the hopper. Turn on the grill and set the desired temperature. Add food to the grill. Cook until done.

What can you cook on a Traeger smoker grill?

One of the best aspects of a Traeger grill is its versatility. Nearly any recipe can be cooked on a Traeger grill. Most models have the ability to grill, smoke, bake, roast, and braise, which means you can cook anything from burgers to pizza to stew.

The top temperature of most Traeger grills is 450 degrees, but the four top models—the Timberline 1300, the Timberline 850, the Ironwood 885 and the Ironwood 650—can reach 500 degrees. If you like a rich smoky flavor, it is best to keep the grill below 225 degrees, as the higher temperatures produce less smoke-infused flavoring.

How do you clean a Traeger grill?

A Traeger grill has roughly the same cleaning challenges as any other grill, including scrubbing the grate. However, there are a few accessories you can use to make cleanup a breeze. Traeger has a line of grill liners and bucket liners that are designed to make your life easier. Compared to other grills, the only extra step in cleaning a Traeger grill is vacuuming out the ash after every few uses.

How much does a Traeger grill cost?

At the lower end of the Traeger price scale, you can get the Ranger for $400. The Timberline 1300 is currently the brand’s premiere model and it costs $2,000.

10 best Traeger smoker grills

Traeger Timberline 1300

This is the top-of-the-line Traeger smoker grill. It offers the largest cooking space – 1,343 square inches – a hopper that holds 24 pounds of pellets, Wi-Fi operation, a Super Smoke mode, a bamboo cutting board and more. If you have your heart set on the best of the best, this is the model for you.

Traeger Timberline 850

If you don’t need quite as much cooking space, but still want all the bells and whistles that Traeger has to offer, this Timberline model is a great choice. It has three grates, 869 square inches of cooking space and a 24-pound hopper.

Traeger Ironwood 885

This Traeger smoker grill has two porcelain-coated steel grills and a double-sided wall for insulation. It features WiFi operation with a pellet sensor that alerts you when your fuel is running low.

Traeger Ironwood 650

This is the smaller version of the Ironwood model. It offers 649 square inches of cooking space but otherwise includes all of the user-friendly features found on the larger model.

Traeger Pro 780

The Pro line of Traeger smoker grills is simpler and more affordable. With this model, you still have Wi-Fi operation and a TurboTemp feature that offers faster preheating, but you lose the Super Smoke and Tru Convection features, which offer maximum flavor and reduce flare-ups.

Traeger Pro 575

This smaller version of the Pro 780 offers all the same features, but the cooking space is 572 square inches instead of 780 square inches. It is available in either black or bronze.

Traeger Pro 34

If you are looking for a solid pellet smoker grill without high-tech features, the Pro 34 is a great choice. This model has 884 square inches of cooking space, two porcelain-coated steel grills, a maximum temperature of 450 degrees and an 18-pound hopper.

Traeger Pro 22

This smaller version of the Pro 34 has 572 square inches of cooking space. It’s a good pick for those in smaller households.

Traeger Tailgater 20

The clever design of this portable pellet smoker has foldable legs so it can be used on the ground or in the back of your pickup. It features 300 square inches of cooking space and can reach a maximum temperature of 450 degrees.

Traeger Ranger

This is Traeger’s no-frills, portable pellet smoker. This unit is the size of a small piece of luggage, weighs just 54 pounds and has an eight-pound hopper, making it the best option for camping.

