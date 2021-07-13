Best mulching lawn mower

Mulching your lawn helps reduce thatch buildup. Mulched clippings decompose more quickly than regular clippings, and they promote a microorganism-rich environment that results in microbes eating away at existing thatch.

Which mulching lawn mower is best?

If you’re concerned with your lawn’s health, you’ve likely considered upgrading to a mulching lawn mower. Mulching lawn mowers have special blades that chop grass into ultra-fine clippings that decompose quickly, providing your lawn with the nutrients it needs.

These advanced mowers can be pricey, so it’s smart to research the specifics of the mower before you commit to buying a specific model.

What to know before you buy a mulching lawn mower

How do mulching lawn mowers work?

Mulching lawn mower blades are designed with curves that help air circulate beneath the mower. This added air circulation allows the grass clippings to move freely beneath the mower, and make contact with the blades multiple times before being discharged. Many mulching lawn mowers also have unique baffles that help direct the airflow and keep the grass clippings from being released before they’re mulched.

What are the benefits of mulching?

The finely-chopped mulch helps retain moisture and keeps your soil cool on hot days. The mulched clippings also serve as a fertilizer, feeding your lawn much of the nitrogen it needs to stay healthy. Additionally, mulching is significantly better for the environment than bagging scraps as mulched clippings decompose rather than take up space in a landfill.

Are there any downsides?

Although mowing wet grass is never recommended, sometimes you end up mowing a patch of grass that has yet to dry. Damp grass is known to get stuck in mower blades and even cause them to get jammed in some cases. Mulching lawn mowers can be highly susceptible to this shortcoming since they’re designed to keep the clippings under the mower as long as possible.

What to look for in a quality mulching lawn mower

Durable design

Because of the mulching process, mulching lawn mowers need to be more durable than regular lawn mowers. A good mulching lawn mower should have relatively few reports of engine or mechanical failures, and should ideally be backed by some sort of warranty.

Versatility

Although mulching is great, you may not want to mulch your lawn every time you mow. Many mulching lawn mowers feature two-in-one or even three-in-one designs that allow you to mulch your clippings, bag them or discharge them out of the side of the mower. These versatile machines are a great way to get the most out of your investment and allow you the freedom to use your mower as you see fit.

Assembly

Because of their unique design, some mulching lawn mowers can be a pain to put together, causing problems from misassembly. However, there are easily assembled mulching mowers available to avoid these kinds of problems.

A number of models don’t require you to assemble more than the wheels or blade, making it easy to get started mulching right out of the box.

How much you can expect to spend on a mulching lawn mower

Depending on the style and brand, a quality mulching lawn mower can cost you anywhere from $200-$300.

Mulching lawn mower FAQ

Can you mulch your lawn with a regular mower?

A. Many people “mulch” their lawns by lowering their mower blade and running over their lawn clippings a second or third time. Although this can help fertilize your lawn, the results won’t be as consistent as with a mulching lawn mower, and it requires considerably more effort.

When is the best time to mulch your lawn?

A. In general, it’s best to mulch when your lawn is dry to reduce clumping. During spring, your grass may grow quicker than the mulch decomposes. Consider mulching less often in the springtime, so you don’t over-fertilize your lawn.

What’s the best mulching lawn mower to buy?

Top mulching lawn mower

WORX 40V Power Share 14-Inch Lawn Mower

What you need to know: This versatile cordless mower features both mulching and bagging settings, making it great for those that like to switch it up from time to time.

What you’ll love: The convenient Intellicut feature adjusts the torque as needed for more challenging jobs. This mower is lightweight and incredibly easy to maneuver. The WORX 40V Power Share is a relatively quiet lawn mower. It only takes about ten minutes to assemble. The mulching setting works great and the lawn clipping bag is incredibly durable.

What you should consider: The battery life is only 30-45 minutes on a full charge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mulching lawn mower for the money

Greenworks 12 Amp 20-Inch Electric Corded Lawn Mower

What you need to know: A three-in-one mower with a wide cutting path that’s both durable and affordable.

What you’ll love: The 20-inch cutting path is excellent for larger yards. You don’t have to worry about the battery going dead while you’re in the middle of a job. The push-button start is exceedingly easy to use.

What you should consider: It is susceptible to clogging when mulching damp grass.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Troy-Bilt Two-in-One Gas Walk Behind Push Lawn Mower

What you need to know: This heavy-duty lawn mower features a Briggs & Stratton engine and is both durable and versatile.

What you’ll love: You can easily change between six different blade height settings. It’s able to cut through tall, thick grass with ease. Surprisingly easy to start for such a heavy-duty lawn mower.

What you should consider: Several users reported oil leaks within the first year of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

