Neato robotic vacuums are only a few inches tall. Check the height of couches and other furniture in your home so you know the vacuum can provide a thorough cleaning.

Which Neato robot vacuum is best?

Tired of hauling out your large clunky upright every time you spot scattered pet hair and dust around your home? People seldom enjoy vacuuming, and those who have pets loathe the frequently required task. Reclaim some free time by investing in a Neato robot vacuum, and let it tidy your floors in between more substantial cleanups.

Our buying guide provides information and recommendations to help you find the best Neato robot vacuum for your needs. Our top pick, Neato Robotics Botvac D7 Connected, is compatible with Amazon Alexa and alerts you when the dustbin is full.

Considerations when choosing a Neato robot vacuum

How does a Neato vacuum work?

There’s no need to babysit a Neato vacuum — it’s powered by a rechargeable battery and features intelligent sensors to prevent high-speed collisions with furniture. A spinning brush picks up dirt and debris as the self-propelled vacuum rolls from room to room.

The majority of Neato brand vacuums are Wi-Fi-enabled and are controllable via a smartphone app. With available boundary accessories, it’s possible to block access to certain areas of your home. Neato vacuums return to their charging docks when a low battery is detected.

Effective use of a robotic vacuum

It’s worth noting that Neato vacuums (like other robotic models) are better suited for spot cleaning dry messes and small cleanup jobs. A robotic vacuum is not a solution for deep-cleaning tasks. Taking care of and maintaining your Neato vacuum is vital to ensure it continues to clean effectively. Here are a few tips for continuous cleaning efficacy:

Empty the dustbin regularly. If you leave the vacuum to clean with a full dustbin, the device ends up blowing dust bunnies around your home instead of sucking them up.

Wash the filters. Clean the dustbin itself and thoroughly wash the filter to prevent loss of suction and to keep allergens from being released back into the air.

Clean the dustbin itself and thoroughly wash the filter to prevent loss of suction and to keep allergens from being released back into the air. Remove debris from the brushes. Clean the main roller brush and wash the side brushes to improve the device’s cleaning capabilities.

Wipe down the sensors. The sensors are required to prevent collisions and allow for proper charging. Dirty sensors impair a robotic vacuum's ability to clean and dock properly on the charging station.

Neato robot vacuum price

Neato robotic vacuums cost between $200-$800. Lower-priced models have shorter battery life. The priciest Neato products are equipped with laser-mapping technology and are far better at navigating interiors than budget models.

Neato robot vacuum FAQ

Q. My Neato vacuum isn’t cleaning as effectively as I would like. What’s going on?

A. The poor performance may be the result of a number of factors. First, are you properly maintaining the device? Check to make sure you’re keeping your vacuum in tip-top shape. Is the vacuum able to reach its charging station? If not, it won’t be able to clean your home. Is your home clear of obstacles?

Your Neato vacuum can avoid impact with furniture, but it’s possible that there are smaller things, like wires, getting in the way. Before letting your robotic vacuum do its thing, secure charging cables and remove objects like toys from the floor.

Q. My vacuum continues to lose its Wi-Fi connection with my network. Why does this keep happening?

A. A weak signal is a likely culprit. There may be areas in your home where the signal is stronger than others. Adding Wi-Fi boosters near these areas may help the situation.

Neato robot vacuums we recommend

Best of the best

Neato Robotics Botvac D7 Connected Robot Vacuum

Our take: A dual-mode wireless-enabled robotic vacuum with surprisingly long battery life.

What we like: Features two cleaning modes: turbo and eco. Compatible with Amazon Alexa and controllable via the smartphone app. Ability to block the vacuum from certain rooms. Alerts users when the dustbin is full. Impressive two-hour runtime.

What we dislike: Users note the mapping function isn’t always perfect.

Best bang for your buck

Neato Robotics Botvac D5 Connected Robot Vacuum

Our take: Another multifunction vacuum in the Neato lineup that’s ideal for tackling pet hair in between larger vacuuming jobs.

What we like: Laser mapping and decent runtime of 1.5 hours. Easy to program and effectively gobbles up pet hair.

What we dislike: Wi-Fi connection issues.

Worth checking out

Neato Robotics Botvac D3 Connected Robot Vacuum

Our take: A vacuum with a slightly shorter battery life, but it’s smart enough to roll back to its charging station to juice up in order to finish the job.

What we like: Alexa compatible. Goes back to charging dock when it senses it needs a charge and is capable of returning multiple times during a cleaning session to finish off its dust-busting duties. 60-minute runtime.

What we dislike: Shorter battery life and some connectivity issues.

