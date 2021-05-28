Which box fan is best for a summer home?

Remember, if the air outside is hotter than the air inside, placing a box fan in the window to draw air in will ultimately make your summer home warmer. The best time to use a box fan in the window is when the air outside is significantly cooler than the air inside.

Best box fans for summer home use

The perfect summer home is all about atmosphere – a cool breeze, not a frigid blast of AC. Box fans are a great option to keep your summer home comfortable as temperatures rise. The right fan can pull cool air in, push hot air out or just create airflow in a room to help evaporation to make you feel cooler.

A well-built box fan serves all of these needs. The best model is portable, affordable, powerful and versatile. To learn more about what to look for in a box fan for your summer home, as well as peruse our extensive list of top picks, keep reading.

Features to consider when buying a box fan

Size

A box fan is roughly 20 inches on each side. This doesn’t change from fan to fan. However, how slim a model is can vary greatly. You may want something thin that fits better in your window, but not all narrow designs hold up well on the floor. Consider where you will be placing your box fan to decide if a slimmer design is best for your needs.

Base

Some poorly designed box fans include lightweight models that don’t stay in place when the fan is in the highest setting. To combat this, look for a model with traction on the feet. Otherwise, you may only be able to use your box fan on a carpeted surface.

Speed

It’s pretty standard that box fans have three speeds. However, the high speed of one fan may be equivalent to the low speed of another. The higher the cubic feet per minute rating is, the more air a fan can move. You can compare CFM numbers to get a quick idea of how powerful a fan is to understand the airflow’s speeds.

Noise

A tolerable noise level is subjective. If you are sensitive to noise, read the reviews to find a model that users agree operates quietly.

Weatherproof motor

A box fan placed in a window will be exposed to the elements and can be a hazard. If this is your intended use, the best model is a fan with a motor shielded from the elements. Another useful safety feature is a built-in fuse that will shut the fan down if it starts to overheat.

Best box fans for a summer home

The models in this list are organized in alphabetical order by brand. Except for the whole-house fan we slipped in, these models roughly range from $25-$50.

Air King 20-Inch 3-Speed Box Fan

If you are looking for a workhorse, this box fan is sturdier than the average model and can move a great deal of air. It is permanently lubricated, has an 8-foot cord and features an impact-resistant grill to protect the blades.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Air King 20-Inch Whole-House Window Fan

This model is not a box fan but a whole house window fan. It resides on the high end of the price scale but is powerful enough to cool your summer home effectively. The design allows the window to be open and closed without the need to remove the fan. This model has a powder-coated steel grill for safety.

Sold by Amazon

Best Comfort 20-Inch Box Fan

This is a solid yet straightforward box fan. It is 20 inches square, has five blades and features three-speed settings that provide a range of cooling options. A few individuals have noted that the lowest setting on this fan is higher than the highest settings of other fans, so it’s not the model to choose if you want gentle airflow.

Sold by Amazon

Comfort Zone 20-Inch High-Performance Box Fan

If you need a well-built fan that is affordably priced and gets the job done, this three-speed Comfort Zone fan will work for you. On low, it can be used to more evenly distribute the cool air from your AC unit, while on high, it can help cool a larger space, such as a garage or a workshop.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Comfort Zone 9-Inch Twin Window Fan

This is a twin-blade window fan with a reversible function, so you can quickly switch it from drawing cool air to pushing hot air out. What makes this model stand out is its two sturdy feet that allow it to be placed on a tabletop or floor, if desired.

Sold by Amazon

Genesis 20-Inch Box Fan

For the individual searching for a more stylish option, this box fan from Genesis features a sleek design. It is solidly built, lightweight yet moves a lot of air and produces a pleasant background of white noise.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Lasko 20-Inch Weather-Shield Box Fan

Lasko is a popular name among residential fans. This model was carefully manufactured to have a weather-shield motor, so it is safe to use in a window during various weather conditions. Additionally, the aerodynamic blades create up to 20 percent more airflow than comparably priced models.

Sold by Amazon

Lasko 20-Inch 3-Speed Box Fan

If you are looking for a versatile, well-built and affordable fan, this basic model from Lasko might be all you need. There are no bells and whistles. It’s simply a three-speed fan with a 90-day warranty that does what it’s supposed to do.

Sold by Home Depot

Lasko 20-Inch Power Plus Box Fan

This slender high airflow model comes with an impressive two-year warranty. It features three speeds and can be used in a window or on the floor. The built-in safety fuse provides peace of mind for operation.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot

Lasko Air Flex 2-in-1 20-inch Box Fan

If you’ve got an allergy sufferer in the house or you just want purer air, this ingeniously designed box fan features a built-in air filter to help keep the air as clean as possible. The MERV10 rated filter can remove dust, smoke and pollen from the air as it cools. While it is engineered not to overheat or break down when used with a filter, the airflow will be reduced compared to other models.

Sold by Amazon

PELONIS 3-Speed Box Fan

With its built-in handle and lightweight design, this three-speed fan is manufactured to be portable. It arrives fully assembled, has a recessed space for cord storage and features a one-knob control for convenience.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.