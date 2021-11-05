Due to CBS’ coverage of the Colin Powell memorial today (Nov. 5), The Young & the Restless and The Bold & the Beautiful were pre-empted.
The Bold & the Beautiful will air tonight at 1:35 a.m.
The Young & the Restless will air at 2:05 a.m.
by: David Royer
