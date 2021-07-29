WREG News Channel 3 is No. 1 again in July ratings period

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG-TV News Channel 3, the Memphis TV station owned by Nexstar Media Inc., is viewers’ first choice for news in the recently-completed July Sweeps.

Monday through Friday, WREG’s newscasts ranked first in every time period. News Channel 3 also ranked first in weekend averages for local newscasts, and once again aired the highest rated local sports show: Friday Sports Overtime, Fridays at 10:15 p.m.

News Director Bruce Moore thanked people on both sides of the camera, saying, “This team deserves high praise for how hard they fight for our viewers. They know viewers have choices, so they find stories that really matter… stories people care about, and then they also make sure to report on some of the good things happening here.”

General Manager Ron Walter also applauded the team effort. Walter, who recently announced his retirement, had a little fun comparing the news team to Olympians, saying, “They jump over hurdles and prove their endurance as they bring our viewers all the important stories they cover. What an honor to have been associated with this gold medal group of professionals for 34 years.”

Nielsen Media Research measures viewing monthly in the Memphis TV market. These results are for the 28-day period from July 1 through July 28, 2021.

Highlights:

· WREG News Channel 3 easily wins mornings from 4:30 a.m. until network news starts at 7AM

· WREG News Channel 3’s Live at 9:00 wins the 9 a.m. hour against both local and national news competitors

· WREG News Channel 3 at Noon has a higher rating than all mid-day competitors combined!

· WREG News Channel 3 wins from 4 through 5:30 p.m.

· The CBS Evening News is the Memphis market’s number one national newscast

· WREG’s 10 p.m. news is the top-rated late newscast

· WREG’s Friday Sports Overtime with Mike Ceide is the highest rated sports talk program on any medium in town, winning its time-period—10:15-10:30

· WREG News Channel 3 also has the highest average for weekend newscasts throughout the weekend

July 2021 by the Numbers

Weekdays:

4:30 a.m. — WREG wins with a 2.6 rating. WHBQ 1.5. WMC 1.1

5 a.m. — WREG wins with a 3.1. WHBQ 1.8. WMC 1.4. WATN 0.6

5:30 a.m. —WREG wins with a 3.8. WHBQ 1.9. WMC 1.7. WATN 0.6

6 a.m. — WREG wins again with a 4.7. WHBQ 2.7. WMC 2.5. WATN 0.9

Midday — WREG at Noon wins with an 8.1—The rating beats all others combined—WMC at Noon 2.2 WHBQ at 11AM 2.3. WATN at 11AM 1.3

4 p.m. — WREG wins with a 5.4. WMC 2.1

4:30 p.m. — WREG wins with a 5.0. WMC 2.5

5 p.m. — WREG wins again with a 6.2. WMC 4.0. WHBQ 3.7. WATN 1.6

6 p.m. — WREG wins with a 6.6. WMC 5.5. WHBQ 3.7. WATN 1.8

10 p.m. — WREG wins with a 7.8. WHBQ 3.4. WMC 3.0. WATN 1.0

WREG also wins weekend newscast averages during the ratings period, and aired the highest rated local sports program — Friday Sports Overtime at 10:15 p.m. earned a 6.4 rating Fridays at 10:15.