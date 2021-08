Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization known for placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.

As they honor the men and women who have served our country, the group also wants to educate the public about those sacrifices.



Wreaths Across America’s mobile education exhibit will make several stops here in the Mid-South this weekend.



To learn more, we were live with Don Queeney from Wreaths Across America along with veteran Tony Ingoldsby.