Melissa Cookston is a seven-time world barbecue champion. She is a Mid-South restaurant owner, and it’s safe to say, a guru of all things BBQ.
Now, she’s launching a non-profit organization to bring young people to the smoker and teach them the art of competition barbecue.
This morning, we were live with Melissa Cookston to learn more about the World Junior BBQ League and how kids can get involved.
World Junior BBQ League hopes to inspire future cooks
