It’s been dubbed the Great Resignation – workers leaving their jobs in record-breaking numbers.

It isn’t just large companies; small businesses are experiencing worker shortages as well.



In August alone, more than four million Americans quit their jobs and experts say, it’s not just over money.



Allison White is a member of the Methodist Healthcare Employee Assistance Program. She joined us live to discuss what’s going on and what you need to know.

