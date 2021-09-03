Talking about issues like domestic violence is never easy. However, one local organization is working to change that.
The Memphis Area Women’s Council is bringing back its women talk series. These are candid discussions designed to help us all improve life in our communities.
For more, we spoke with Doctor Catherine Collins on Live at 9. Dr. Collins is a psychologist and Clinical Director of Kindred Place.
WomenTalk lends an ear and a voice to those in need
