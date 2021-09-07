The race out of Afghanistan continues as the Taliban continues its oppressive takeover.
These are just some of the pictures highlighting the culture shock, men and women are now separated in university classrooms. In some cases, women are no longer able to access certain parts of campus.
Mandy Arioto is the President of “Mothers of Pre-schoolers”. This international organization is working under the radar to promote women’s rights in Afghanistan.
Women’s Rights in Afghanistan
The race out of Afghanistan continues as the Taliban continues its oppressive takeover.