Warn Wilson creates a Memphis-based trivia game, “Na Bruh”

Live at 9

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This Mississippi native hit the ground running after graduating from college with a degree in electrical engineering.

Now Warn Wilson wants to help you take a break from the rat race and have some fun.

He’s created a trivia game app and there’s a category that’s all things Memphis!

We were live with Warn Wilson to learn how we can all start playing Na Bruh.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

St. Bernard Parish save cow after flooding

At least 8 deaths as Hurricane Ida’s remnants hit Northeast

Ayeshia Smith

Ayeshia Smith

Ayeshia Smith

More News