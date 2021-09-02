Warn Wilson creates a Memphis-based trivia game, “Na Bruh”

(StudyFinds.org) - Communication may be the key to a healthy relationship, but is mumbling what really drives women wild? A new study finds men who don’t speak very clearly may actually have an edge when it comes to dating.

Scientists with the American Institute of Physics say males who speak less clearly (or mumble) tend to be more attractive to the opposite sex because women see it as a sign of masculinity. Conversely, men find precise pronunciation alluring because it signifies femininity.