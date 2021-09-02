This Mississippi native hit the ground running after graduating from college with a degree in electrical engineering.
Now Warn Wilson wants to help you take a break from the rat race and have some fun.
He’s created a trivia game app and there’s a category that’s all things Memphis!
We were live with Warn Wilson to learn how we can all start playing Na Bruh.
Warn Wilson creates a Memphis-based trivia game, “Na Bruh”
This Mississippi native hit the ground running after graduating from college with a degree in electrical engineering.