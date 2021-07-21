Walt Disney Archives comes to Graceland Exhibition Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fans of Walt Disney will soon be able to go inside the magic right here in the Bluff City.

For the next several months, the Graceland Exhibition Center will be home to hundreds of popular items from the Walt Disney Archives. Guests will learn about the company as well as see rare artifacts from its history. Jack Sparrow’s compass, Mary Poppins’ original carpet bag, tombstones and hitchhiking ghosts from the Magic Kingdom’s Haunted Mansion as well as costumes and other props from your favorite Disney movies will also be on display.

The exhibit opens July 23 and will remain at Graceland through January 2022. Special events such as tea parties and trivia nights are also scheduled. For more information on that and the exhibit, click here.