Violent crime numbers are continuing to rise across the city of Memphis and the cause for change is ongoing.

The US Attorney’s Office is joining forces with local law enforcement and faith leaders to offer solutions.

Together, they are holding five summits in Memphis communities to address the needs of parents and children by offering domestic violence, community conflict and gang interventions.

To discuss that and more, we were live Tuesday with Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Murphy, MPD’s Deputy Chief Paul Wright and Pastor Ricky Floyd.