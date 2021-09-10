Losing a loved one is never easy. For our next guest, it’s something she continues to deal with in the twenty years since she lost her husband.
Shelly Genovese Calhoun’s husband was killed in the north tower of the World Trade Center on September 11th, 2001.
Ahead of that anniversary, she’s joining us live this morning to talk about her story and what led her to write a book about the dark days she experienced in the aftermath.
Twice Blessed: On Love and Loss
