Twice Blessed: On Love and Loss

Live at 9

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Losing a loved one is never easy. For our next guest, it’s something she continues to deal with in the twenty years since she lost her husband.

Shelly Genovese Calhoun’s husband was killed in the north tower of the World Trade Center on September 11th, 2001.

Ahead of that anniversary, she’s joining us live this morning to talk about her story and what led her to write a book about the dark days she experienced in the aftermath.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

'This is where God has placed us': Andre Dawson, wife own Florida funeral home swamped with COVID-19 deaths

Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Hospital overflowing with Covid patients

East Memphis church holds supply drive to aid in Hurricane Ida relief

Cantral Anderson/Victim's brother

Memphis welcoming 25 Afghan refugees; city and county government working to provide jobs and housing

More News