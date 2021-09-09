TVA helps promote STEM education is local schools

The Tennessee Valley Authority is helping promote science, technology, engineering, and math or STEM education in local schools.

TVA wants to award area educators with grant money to encourage the future of STEM learning.

To find out how schools can take advantage of this opportunity, we were live with Mark
Creech with TVA regional relations.

