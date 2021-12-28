Paisley Thompson is a freshman at East High School in Memphis, and she is also one of the kids performing at the Stax Music Academy.
She sat down with us for our “amazing kids” segment to discuss her gift of writing music and singing.
by: Destinee Hannah
