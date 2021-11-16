The coronavirus pandemic continues and many health experts believe COVID-19 will be around for the foreseeable future.

But, nearly two years after it was first discovered in this country, many people may be feeling like they’re in a mental fog after all we’ve experienced.

One non-profit wants to help address the problem.

To learn more, we were live with Rikki Harris, the CEO of TN Voices.

They will provide a 20-minute educational show, Story of Hope, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. to discuss mental well-being.

Learn more at TNVoices.com