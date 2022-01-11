Experts warn, the ongoing pandemic is creating health problems outside of contracting the coronavirus.



Scientists are reportedly seeing a surge in depression around the world.



With the uncertainty that comes hand-in-hand with the pandemic, you may be wondering how to help yourself or someone you know.



One non-profit, TN Voices, offers counseling services. To learn more, we were live with their CEO, Rikki Harris.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction