This month, 99 people in Shelby County have died from COVID-19. Hospitals are filled to capacity and we are averaging more than 500 new cases a day.



Now, health officials and local leaders have a simple message: “Get vaccinated. Now.”

The state and city are teaming up to get more shots in arms. To find out more, we spoke with Elizabeth Hart, Director of the Office of Faith-based and Community Engagement at the Tennessee Department of Health.