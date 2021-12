This week’s comedian to perform at Chuckles Comedy House is Barry Brewer!

From a church stage to selling out comedy clubs across the country, Brewer has been making people laugh since he was just a teenager.

The Chicago native will headline a full weekend of shows at Chuckles Comedy House this weekend.

He was live with us Friday to discuss his love for comedy and what he learned from other comedians like Bill Bellamy and Kevin Hart.

You can find tickets on Chuckles’ website.