Tennessee is overhauling the way it helps families struggling to pay the bills.



Over the past few years, less than half of the money set aside for temporary assistance has gone to those who need it.



According to one government watchdog, the state has more than 732-million dollars in its reserves.

Now, under a new law, much of the money must be spent.



The new commissioner for the Department of Human Services is Clarence Carter. We spoke with him Tuesday morning about what our viewers can expect to see from his office in the coming months.



