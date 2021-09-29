Tennessee lawmakers consider a change to current child abuse reporting laws

Current Tennessee law mandates that all adults must report suspected cases of child abuse and neglect. However, state lawmakers are discussing bills in the house and senate that would require anyone who files those reports to identify themselves. 

To discuss what that could mean for the current anonymous reporting system, we were live with Virginia Stallworth. She is the Executive Director of the Memphis Child Advocacy Center.

