MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee is getting more help to cut the rate of overdose following the disturbing news that over the last year the U.S. hit an all time record for overdoses.

Between April of 2020 and 2021, more than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

With the holiday season in full swing, health experts warn that those alarming numbers could grow.

The state of Tennessee is funding $500,000 to the Prevention Alliance of Tennessee to form at least eight anti-drug coalitions throughout the state.

“Of Tennessee’s 95 counties, currently only 61 have anti-drug coalitions with the Prevention Alliance, and we hope that the new coalitions will cover at least 75% of the state in primary prevention efforts,” Brian Sullivan with Prevention Alliance of Tennessee said.

According to a statement released by Prevention Alliance of Tennessee, the state saw a 44% increase in overdose deaths from last year, and 3 of the 5 states that border Tennessee all saw dramatic increases.

The statement also reported that as of Nov. 20, over 400 people died from an overdose in Shelby County this year alone. Over 140 of those were in the 30-39 year old age group.

Learn more on TNCoalitions.org

If you wish to start a coalition in your community can apply here. Applications are due Dec. 17.