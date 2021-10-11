There is an ongoing power struggle across Shelby County. As leaders consider changing the way you’re represented in local government. Some would like to see city and county offices merge in the name of efficiency. While others are dead set against it.



Shelby County Commission Chairman Willie Brooks has launched a new committee to explore the issue. He joins us now to talk about it. There seems to be a sharp divide between Memphis and its suburbs. Leaders in Bartlett, Collierville, and Germantown have all voted against it.

