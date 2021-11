Students at Stax Music Academy are seeing the fruits of their labor after working with Grammy-award winning artist and midsouth native, Justin Timberlake.

Last night, they showcased new original music that they produced as a result of a special workshop with JT, at a show at Crosstown.

We were live with one of those student artists, Kierstyn Alysse and Stax Music Academy executive director, Pat Mitchell Worley.