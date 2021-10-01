Ford motor company plans to pump billions of dollars into the midsouth economy and bring thousands of jobs with its plans for a new vehicle and battery manufacturing plant.
The Memphis regional mega-site in Haywood county is near the town of Stanton which is home to a little over four hundred people.
To discuss what this major development means for them, we are live this morning with Stanton’s mayor, Doctor Allan Sterbinsky.
