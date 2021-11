Two Memphis entrepreneurs have been celebrating small businesses owned by local women ahead of this year’s Small Business Saturday.

“Project Stories, Women Duos”, is a video series by Kristen and Lindsey Archer.

The sisters own “Archd” and their project highlights other women who also run small businesses.

To learn more, we were live with Lindsey and Kristen along with two of those business owners they’ve featured, Whitney Washington and Ashley Padmore from We Tight Knit.