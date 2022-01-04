Shelby County leaders are no doubt looking for new ideas for reducing crime after another year of worsening violence. One idea involves alternative sentencing for juvenile offenders.



It’s been just a few months since a thirteen-year-old shot a classmate at Cummings K-through-8 Optional School and his punishment included a house arrest program but no jail time.



This morning we were live with Judge dan Michael from the Juvenile Court of Memphis and Shelby County to discuss the effectiveness of alternative sentences for young offenders.

