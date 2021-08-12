Tennessee’s House Speaker wants state lawmakers back at the capitol for a special session regarding mask mandates.
Speaker Cameron Sexton and House Republicans issued a letter on Wednesday asking for the governor to call the general assembly to address what they’re calling “misdirected and mandated responses to covid-19.”
Republican state Senator brain Kelsey from Germantown is among those calling for a special session and joined us on Live at 9 along with state Senator Raumesh Akbari, a democrat from Memphis.
Senator Akbari and Kelsey debate mask mandates
