Searching for closure for Flying Tiger flight 739

You can be forgiven if you’ve never heard of Flying Tiger flight 739. It vanished on March 16, 1962 with 104 Army soldiers and crew members along with it.

Decades later there’s movement to honor those on board by adding their names to the Vietnam veterans memorial in our nation’s capital.

To learn more about that effort we spoke with Jennifer Kirk, the niece of one of those soldiers lost on the flight, along with Joe Reagan from Wreaths Across America, an organization with a connection to this incredible story.

The flight, left from California destined for Saigon. It made a few stops throughout the Pacific and it never arrived.

That left the family members of those 93 soldiers and 11 crew members without ever really understanding exactly where their loved ones had gone and with a significant amount of pain and lack of closure.