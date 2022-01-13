One Mid-South organization is doing its part to help small businesses succeed.



It’s been make-or-break for companies across the country thanks to the pandemic and SCORE Memphis works with entrepreneurs to navigate those rocky roads.



The non-profit helps other non-profit groups like Asha’s refuge using thousands of volunteers around the country.



To learn more, we were live with SCORE Memphis Chairman, Gary Robinson and Jamie Jones, the founder of Asha’s refuge.

