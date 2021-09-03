Ron Walter Farewell and surprise guest

It is the end of an era for Live at 9 and the rest of News Channel Three. Our General Manager, Ron Walter is retiring after more than three decades at WREG!

However, before he leaves, we asked Ron to join us one last time on Live at 9.

Thanks to Zoom, we were live with Ron Walter on his last day with the station.

