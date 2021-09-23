The state of Arkansas has set aside more than 170 million dollars from the federal government to help with rental relief amid the pandemic. However, very little of that money has actually been spent.
Consumer advocates say the whole process has been a disaster from the start. Earlier this month, Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state would ease some of the rules to qualify for that assistance.
We were live with the President of Arkansans for Stronger Communities, Lynn Foster.
Rent relief in Arkansas may be getting easier
