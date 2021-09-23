Rent relief in Arkansas may be getting easier

Live at 9

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The state of Arkansas has set aside more than 170 million dollars from the federal government to help with rental relief amid the pandemic. However, very little of that money has actually been spent.

Consumer advocates say the whole process has been a disaster from the start. Earlier this month, Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state would ease some of the rules to qualify for that assistance.

We were live with the President of Arkansans for Stronger Communities, Lynn Foster.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

COVID Task Force press conference 9.23.21

IRS announces inflation adjustments for 2021 tax year

Bright Spot: Demoir Book Store

Mississippi voting rights case is argued at US appeals court

Soldier dies during training exercise on Fort Campbell

3 kids shot at Louisville bus stop; more students shot in KS, VA and IL

More News