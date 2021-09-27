Refugee Empowerment Program aims to help those in need

More than two dozen Afghans are now calling Shelby county home as the Taliban has reclaimed control of their country.

World Relief Memphis is helping those new residents with workforce training and other skills.

In addition, giving aid to that organization is the Refugee Empowerment Program. To understand more about these efforts, we were live with Isaac James from REP.

