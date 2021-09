Health care workers remain on the front lines of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It’s been a tough job, even harder with little signs of ending any time soon, so now imagine starting a new position as leader of nursing in a major hospital at this point in time.

This week, Ptosha Jackson is doing that. She is now the VP and chief nursing officer at Methodist Hospital South here in Memphis.

We discuss that new role and her plans to move forward through very very tough times.