The economy still hasn’t fully bounced back from the pandemic-related recession that began in March of 2020.

For many Midsouth residents, COVID-19 created financial hardships from job loss to not being able to make ends meet.

If the pandemic impacted your ability to pay your mortgage, Tennessee residents have a chance to get some much-needed help.

We were live with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency’s executive director, Ralph Perrey to explain their new program.