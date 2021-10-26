Across Tennessee alone, statistics show young children’s reading skills slipped by half thanks to the pandemic.



Experts say, that’s more than two and a half times worse than the typical learning loss students can experience during a normal summer break.



With the pandemic still impacting our children’s education, now is the time to step up and help organizations like Arise-2-Read to learn how to do that.



We were live with their executive director, Karen Vogelsang and Debbie Pafford, an Arise-2-Read volunteer.

