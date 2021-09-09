Many people still remember right where they were when the first plane crashed into the world trade center on September 11, 2001.
Battalion Chief Joseph Pfeifer is among those who do. The New York City firefighter and his crew responded to one of the darkest days in our country’s history. Now, Pfeifer is sharing that story and others in his new memoir: Ordinary Heroes.
Joseph Pfeifer joined us live this morning to tell us more.
Ordinary Heroes tells the real life stories of firefighters on 9/11
