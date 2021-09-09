Ordinary Heroes tells the real life stories of firefighters on 9/11

Live at 9

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Many people still remember right where they were when the first plane crashed into the world trade center on September 11, 2001.

Battalion Chief Joseph Pfeifer is among those who do. The New York City firefighter and his crew responded to one of the darkest days in our country’s history. Now, Pfeifer is sharing that story and others in his new memoir: Ordinary Heroes.

Joseph Pfeifer joined us live this morning to tell us more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Gold Star families pen letter blasting treatment of troops

Parents of fallen soldier sign letter by Gold Star families

Men increasingly shunning college

TikTok figures out your deepest desires

MFD grant to hire workers

Church van stolen

More News