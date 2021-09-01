Operation BBQ Relief feeds those helping in disaster areas

The Mid-South has long gotten national attention for two things: our charitable giving and our barbecue! And one organization marries those two things to help people caught up in disasters.

What better way to help those impacted by hurricane Ida this week than to feed communities and the first responders who answered the call to help?

That’s exactly what happens when Operation BBQ Relief rolls into to town.

Now, their caravan of cooks, pits, and volunteers is responding to portions of Louisiana in need.

We were live with the organizations co-founder, Will Cleaver and two midsouth volunteers, Mark Lambert and Dusty Walley.

